After a 16-year-old was attacked with a hammer, three youths were detained on suspicion of attempted murder

West Midlands Police have confirmed that three 16-year-old males are now being held in custody.

On Monday afternoon, police were summoned to the intersection of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane after the kid was hit in the head with a hammer.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with minor head injuries that are not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police stated in a statement, “Following enquiries in the neighbourhood, three 16-year-old boys were arrested and are currently in custody.”

“We recognise that this incident will cause concern in the community and would like to reassure everyone that this was an isolated incident with no cause for widespread concern.”

“We will increase patrols in the surrounding area throughout the day today to provide reassurance.”