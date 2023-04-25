Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING After a 16-year-old was attacked with a hammer, three youths were detained on suspicion of attempted murder

After a 16-year-old was attacked with a hammer, three youths were detained on suspicion of attempted murder

by uknip247

West Midlands Police have confirmed that three 16-year-old males are now being held in custody.

On Monday afternoon, police were summoned to the intersection of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane after the kid was hit in the head with a hammer.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with minor head injuries that are not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police stated in a statement, “Following enquiries in the neighbourhood, three 16-year-old boys were arrested and are currently in custody.”

“We recognise that this incident will cause concern in the community and would like to reassure everyone that this was an isolated incident with no cause for widespread concern.”

“We will increase patrols in the surrounding area throughout the day today to provide reassurance.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged and remanded in custody after a search warrant in Gravesend led to the discovery of a large cannabis cultivation

Milestone reached in UK-Albania agreement on illegal migration

Fire and rescue authorities will be able to carry out stringent new record checks, helping fire and rescue services protect the public and their...

Four suspects were chased down and detained by a police dog after a high-speed pursuit

A man has been charged with assault after a woman was punched in the face during a night out in Nottingham

Research reveals countries where record-breaking heatwaves are likely to cause the most harm

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder called to tackle Biggin Hill roof blaze

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault where a man was left with serious injuries during a disturbance in Maldon

Spain is expected to experience record-breaking temperatures of up to 40C (104F) this week, with the driest March in 20 years increasing concerns about...

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a taxi driver was stabbed in the neck in Whiston

Property guru Phil Spencer is escaping to the country to enjoy a rural idyll with his four-legged friends, and some celebrity pals

A hosepipe ban has been put into effect in large areas of Devon to help reserve water supplies at Roadford Reservoir before the summer

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.