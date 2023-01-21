After a £450 mountain bike was stolen from a tram stop, police have released an image of a man they want to find

The incident occurred between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on November 29 at the Wilkinson Street tram stop.

A man stole a mountain cross-country bike worth around £450 from a 16-year-old victim.

Police have conducted a number of investigations in order to identify the perpetrator and are now seeking the public’s assistance.

They’ve released a photo of a man they’re looking for.

“This was an expensive bike, and the victim has been left extremely upset by the theft,” said police constable Sarah Gooch, who is investigating the incident.

“We are doing everything we can to find the person responsible for this crime.

“We have released an image of a man we wish to speak to who could help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise the man in the images or are the man in the images, please contact us right away.”

Call 101 and reference incident 0442 of November 29, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.