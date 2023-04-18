After a 52-day trial at Ireland’s non-jury Special Criminal Court, Gerry Hutch was declared not guilty of the murder of David Byrne in a Dublin hotel in 2016

Many people were surprised by the verdict because Hutch was suspected of being the family’s leader and orchestrating the murderous attack, which is said to have been one of the earliest attacks in the Hutch-Kinahan gangland conflict in Ireland.

During the trial, it was revealed that there was “a reasonable possibility” that the Regency shoot was arranged by Hutch’s brother, Patsy Hutch, and that Gerry Hutch had “stepped in” as family head.

This, combined with untrustworthy evidence from former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, resulted in Gerry Hutch’s acquittal.

Hutch is a well-known character in Dublin, often known as “The Monk” due to his apparently strict and ascetic lifestyle.

Following the verdict, he was trailed by reporters and cameras as he walked to a waiting taxi.

Meanwhile, two other individuals were convicted of assisting in Byrne’s murder.