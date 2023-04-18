Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING After a 52-day trial at Ireland’s non-jury Special Criminal Court, Gerry Hutch was declared not guilty of the murder of David Byrne in a Dublin hotel in 2016

After a 52-day trial at Ireland’s non-jury Special Criminal Court, Gerry Hutch was declared not guilty of the murder of David Byrne in a Dublin hotel in 2016

by uknip247
After A 52-day Trial At Ireland’s Non-jury Special Criminal Court, Gerry Hutch Was Declared Not Guilty Of The Murder Of David Byrne In A Dublin Hotel In 2016

Many people were surprised by the verdict because Hutch was suspected of being the family’s leader and orchestrating the murderous attack, which is said to have been one of the earliest attacks in the Hutch-Kinahan gangland conflict in Ireland.

During the trial, it was revealed that there was “a reasonable possibility” that the Regency shoot was arranged by Hutch’s brother, Patsy Hutch, and that Gerry Hutch had “stepped in” as family head.

This, combined with untrustworthy evidence from former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, resulted in Gerry Hutch’s acquittal.

Hutch is a well-known character in Dublin, often known as “The Monk” due to his apparently strict and ascetic lifestyle.

Following the verdict, he was trailed by reporters and cameras as he walked to a waiting taxi.

Meanwhile, two other individuals were convicted of assisting in Byrne’s murder.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating an unprovoked assault in Nottingham city centre have released an image of a suspect

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge on Sunday morning

Police investigating the party’s finances have arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a takeaway restaurant with flats above on London Road in Norbury yesterday evening

A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange powder paint over a snooker table during a World Championship game, causing the match to be cancelled

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

Alan Titchmarsh MBE has paid a visit to Marwell Zoo in his capacity as Deputy Lieutenant of the County of Hampshire

Police are concerned for Kira, missing from Lancing

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers are reported to have been raped in Nuneaton on Saturday

A victim who was attacked in the street was quickly reunited with his stolen phone and trainers thanks to some top police work

A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April, 2023, charged with rape

A man was sentenced to four years in jail having been convicted of raping a teenager in Stevenage

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.