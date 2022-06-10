A murder investigation was launched after a teenage boy died following the stabbing of a mother and son at a house in Miles Platting at around 9.30pm.

Officers were called to an address on Bednal Avenue by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service, where a 15-year-old boy was treated at the scene for stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died about an hour later. His mother, a woman in her forties, was also treated at the scene for serious stab wounds before being taken to the hospital, where she is still in stable condition.

During this tragic time, specially trained officers are assisting the mother and her family.

This evening (10 June 2022), a 44-year-old man from Manchester was arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder. He is thought to be familiar to the victims.

“Last night’s attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith of GMP’s Major Incident Team.

“A teenage boy with his entire life ahead of him tragically lost his life, and his mother is not only grieving the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what must have been a traumatic experience.” Our thoughts are with the family, and we are completely committed to determining what happened last night.

“Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us, and we’ve now made an arrest, which is a huge step forward in providing the family with the answers they require.”

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we would like to hear from anyone with information or who may have seen anything.” Report it online or through LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.