After a car became wedged against the basement windows of a historic hotel in Bath, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

To the surprise of hotel guests, the teenager had managed to crash through railings and trap his Kia Picanto outside the hotel windows at 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

One of the two occupants was freed by a rescue crew, while the other was able to escape on their own.

While the investigation is ongoing, the man has been released on unconditional bail.

“We thought it might have been a small fire, but we looked over the railings and there was a whole car fitted in there and people making parking jokes – you can’t really see how it got down there,” said Emily, a hotel resident.

“There was quite a large section of the railings that had been broken, and some stonework had also been damaged, so it must have been quite a high impact,” said the witness.

“There was a fire engine and a few crew, but there didn’t seem to be anything happening – I don’t know if the fire crew were just guarding the site.

“The hotel was open – it was odd because you could see through the window and there were people eating lunch and having afternoon tea above where the car was.”