Residents in Maidstone’s Willington Green heard a loud bang, which turned out to be caused by a vehicle colliding with a parked car and a house.

The accident happened around 9.50 p.m. on Friday night.

Soon after, police were called, and they were assisted by fire crews, who used lifting equipment to move the car.

There were no reported injuries, but one man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving, according to police.