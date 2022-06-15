Officers from the road crime unit were patrolling in the Newark area around 9.15 p.m. on Tuesday (14 June) when they came across a speeding car.

The driver is said to have then ignored requests to pull over and continued driving erratically and exceeding the speed limit on Grange Road.

A brief chase ensued, with the driver colliding with three cars before crashing into a garden wall outside a house on London Road.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries in the incident and is still being held by police.

“The driver’s actions that night were incredibly dangerous and could’ve quite easily resulted in devastating consequences,” said Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe of Nottinghamshire Police.

“They should consider themselves extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

“The speed limit exists for a reason, and there is no excuse for motorists to ever endanger other people’s safety on our roads by driving erratically or dangerously.”

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this offence as a result of the actions of our officers, but this is still an ongoing investigation, and our officers are continuing to conduct inquiries.”

“We would now like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 767 of 14 June 2022.”

“People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”