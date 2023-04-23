After a collision in Kidbrooke, a man was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence

Just before six this morning (April 23), a car and a van were involved in an accident on Kidbrooke Park Road.

Police were called to Kidbrooke Park Road, SE3 at 05:49 on Sunday, April 23, following reports of a collision involving a van and a car, according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“The crash resulted in minor injuries for both drivers.

“One male, no more information, was detained in connection with the event on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“He was transported to a police station in East London, where he is still today.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“Kidbrooke Park Road was shut down for traffic while cops dealt with the incident. It’s now open again.