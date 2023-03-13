Monday, March 13, 2023
BREAKING

After a fire at a sheltered housing block on Malpas Road in Hackney, firefighters issued a candle safety warning

written by uknip247
Fire damaged a small portion of the ground floor of a two-story sheltered housing block. One man was led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews. Before the Brigade arrived, another 30 people had left the building.

The fire is thought to have been started accidentally by a candle.

“Candles, incense sticks, and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. It is critical to never leave a candle unattended and to keep them away from anything that can catch fire.

“You should also put them in a heat-resistant holder and place them on a stable surface so they don’t fall over.”

The Brigade was called in at 2.17pm, and the fire was out by 2.41pm. Three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters from Homerton, Bethnal Green, and Shoreditch fire stations responded.

Candle safety advice from firefighters
When you leave the room, especially before going to bed, make sure to extinguish any candles, incense, or oil burners.
Candles, incense, and oil burners should be placed in heat-resistant holders on a stable surface that will not be knocked over.
Keep them away from materials that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture, clothes, and hair.
Tea lights can get very hot and, if not properly holder, can melt through plastic surfaces such as a TV or bath.
LED candles are a great alternative because they are safe even if you fall asleep or forget to extinguish them.

