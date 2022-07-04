The fire damaged a flat and a portion of its balcony on the seventh floor of a 16-story building. Before the Brigade arrived, about 80 people had left the building. There were no reported injuries.

The fire investigators at the Brigade believe the fire was unintentional and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

According to a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade: “We’d prefer you didn’t smoke at all, but if you must, make sure your cigarette is completely out after you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you run the risk of starting a fire, which could not only destroy your home but also take your life.”

“When smoking on your balcony, never throw your cigarette over the railing. It could easily reflect light onto items on a balcony below or next to yours.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 28 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called in at 4.31pm, and the fire was out by 5.59pm. Five fire engines and approximately 35 firefighters from Heston, Southall, Feltham, Hayes, and Heathrow were on the scene.

Safety advice for smokers: Install smoke alarms in every room you use frequently in your home, including the hallways.

Never, ever smoke in bed.

Always stub out cigarettes properly and dispose of them properly.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children.

Never leave unattended lit cigarettes or cigars.

Empty ashtrays with care, ensuring that all smoking materials have been stubbed out and are cold.

If you must smoke, do so outside.