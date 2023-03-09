After a flat fire on Arthingworth Street in Stratford today, firefighters issued a heater safety warning

The fire damaged half of the first floor of a five-room maisonette in a four-story residential building. Before the Brigade arrived, three people left the property. There were no injuries reported.

The fire, which involved an electric fan heater, is being treated as accidental.

“Electric fan heaters should always be used in an uncluttered space where heat and airflow are unrestricted,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“It’s also absolutely vital that heaters are kept well away from curtains, furniture, paperwork and are never used to dry clothes. Always sit at least a metre away from the heater, especially if you’re working from home, as it could catch fire and set fire to your clothes or chair, and place them where they won’t be knocked over and away from pets.”

The Fire Department was called at 0508, and the fire was out by 0619. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Stratford, Plaistow, Leytonstone, and Poplar fire stations responded.

Tips from firefighters on how to use portable heaters:

Check that heaters are well maintained and in working order.

Check to see if your heater is on a recall list; there have been many fires in the last year associated with recalled heaters.

Never install, repair, or service your own appliances.

Keep heaters away from clothing, curtains, and furniture, and never use them to dry laundry.

Always sit at least one metre away from a heater because it can cause light to be cast on your clothes or chair.

Turn off your heater and let it cool before attempting to move it.