Fire damaged a four-room flat on the third floor of a residential building, as well as a small portion of a communal roof void. A teen was treated on the spot.

The fire is thought to have started when paper caught fire while cooking.

“Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“It’s critical not to leave cooking unattended, and never leave fabrics, such as tea towels or paper, near a cooker or a hob, because they can easily catch fire and spread quickly.”

“Please also be cautious of loose clothing.” When cooking, avoid leaning over the stove and roll up any sleeves that may hang over it.

“There were a lot of belongings and clutter inside the house, which made it difficult for firefighters.” It has the potential to accelerate the spread of fires, particularly when there are numerous flammable items present, such as newspapers or cardboard.”

The Fire Department was called at 2.38pm, and the fire was out by 3.59pm. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from the fire stations of Stoke Newington, Islington, Tottenham, and Bethnal Green responded.