After a flat fire on Lansdowne Road in Croydon yesterday, firefighters issued a candle safety warning

Fire damaged a small portion of a two-room flat in a five-story residential building. Before the Brigade arrived, 42 people had left the building. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have been started accidentally by a candle.

“Candles, incense sticks, and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. It is critical to never leave a candle unattended and to keep them away from anything that can catch fire.

“Our best advice is to replace traditional candles with LED flameless candles, which are much safer, but if you must use real candles, make sure to follow our simple safety tips.”

The Fire Department was called at 2305, and the fire was out by 2349. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Croydon, Woodside, Norbury, and Beckenham fire stations responded.

Candle safety precautions

When you leave the room, especially before going to bed, make sure to extinguish any candles, incense, or oil burners.

These items should always be kept firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they will not fall over.

Keep them away from materials that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture, clothes, and hair.

Tea lights can get very hot and, if not properly holder, can melt through plastic surfaces such as a TV or bath.