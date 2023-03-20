After a flat fire on Sterling Gardens in Deptford, firefighters issued an e-bike safety warning

The fire completely destroyed a three-story residential building’s communal entrance hall, and it also damaged a small portion of a three-roomed flat on the ground floor. The fire crews treated one man on the scene before transporting him to the hospital by London Ambulance Service.

The fire is thought to have been started by a problem with an e-bike lithium-ion battery.

“It’s extremely concerning that we are continuing to see an increase in incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters,” said a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade.

“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-bikes which have been converted.

“We are predominantly seeing fires where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces. They may not meet the required safety standards if obtained from the internet.

Our advice is to store and charge these items in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or a garage, and if they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed.

“However, we know this won’t be possible for everyone, so if you are charging them indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.

“We would also advise people not to charge them while they are sleeping, so that if an issue arises, they can respond quickly.”

The Fire Brigade was called at 4.50 a.m., and the fire was out by 5.311 a.m. Two fire engines and approximately ten firefighters from Deptford and New Cross fire stations responded.