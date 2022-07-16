The man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing two offensive weapons, one of which was a sock filled with large rocks and the other a small black lock knife.

He was riding his bike down Bexleyheath Broadway while wearing a balaclava when police officers stopped him.

He allegedly refused to stop, prompting police to tackle him to the ground in order to restrain and search him.

“On the 11th of July at about 4.30pm, a male was cycling along Bexleyheath Broadway wearing a balaclava,” a Bexley Police spokesperson said.

“Officers wanted to stop the male because recent intelligence described suspects for knife crime in the area wearing balaclavas covering their faces.”

“He refused to stop and attempted to flee.”