A fire damaged half of the first floor of a mid-terraced house. Before the Brigade arrived, one man left the building. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally and involved a fridge freezer.

“If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. If you suspect a problem, unplug it immediately and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires caused by white goods are not the result of anything you did – so always register your appliances so you can be notified if any issues with the product you purchased are discovered.”

“This incident should also serve as a reminder to test your smoke alarms.” The property had smoke alarms installed, but they did not work.

“When a fire starts, smoke alarms provide the earliest possible warning.” We encourage everyone to install smoke alarms in any room where a fire could start, as well as a heat alarm in the kitchen. It is critical to test them on a regular basis.”

The Fire Department was called at 12.26am, and the fire was out by 1.18am. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Plumstead, Erith, Bexley, and East Greenwich fire stations responded.