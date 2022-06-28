On Tuesday, June 28, around 7.30 a.m., an incident occurred in Chichester Road in North Bersted.

Emergency crews are on the scene near the intersection with The Boulevard, and the road will remain closed while they respond to the incident.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Report information to Sussex Police online or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and referencing Operation Buckhurst.