After the accident around 2 p.m. today, a large emergency response remains in Wallyford, East Lothian.

A lorry is seen lying in the middle of the train tracks between the local station and Prestonpans in photographs taken at the scene.

The car appears to have smashed through a wall before slid down the embankment and onto the train tracks.

At least six fire fighters can be seen standing nearby, assessing the situation.

The lorry driver’s medical condition is unknown, but he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Power has now been turned off for safety reasons, and the incident has disrupted a number of train services on the East Coast main line.

According to a ScotRail statement, “we have received a report of a lorry on the track between Wallyford and Prestonpans.”

“Power has been turned off for safety reasons due to the lorry being close to the overhead wires; the power is affecting services into and out of Edinburgh.”

“Officers were called to reports of a lorry on the railway tracks near the A199, Wallyford, Musselburgh around 1.30pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022,” according to a Police Scotland statement.

“The male truck driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.”

“Currently, emergency services are on the scene, and the following roads are closed:

“The A199 is closed between the Dolphinstone interchange and the Strawberry Corner roundabout.”

“The A199 was closed at the Loan junction in Wallyford.”

“The A6094 has been closed at the Loan junction in Wallyford.”

“There are diversionary measures in place.”

British Transport Police said they were on the scene assisting Police Scotland.

For comment, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.