Abel Mery Berhany, 23, of Allanson Court, Leyton Grange Estate, E10, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 17 June, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years in prison for the manslaughter of Abraham Haile, 56.

On Wednesday, June 15, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the same court.

His Honour Judge Picton awarded Judge’s commendations to the first responding officers as well as the CCTV officer during sentencing for their contributions to the case.

Mr Haile was inside a commercial establishment on Camden High Street, NW1 around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

When Berhany arrived at the venue, an argument erupted between him and Mr Haile, which culminated in Berhany launching a sustained attack on Mr Haile that included not only physical blows, but also the use of a broom, fire extinguishers, and cleaning products. CCTV footage of the attack was captured in its entirety.

The police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) were dispatched.

Customers and employees at the venue left for their own safety, but Berhany was kept inside until officers arrived and arrested him.

Mr Haile was discovered inside the venue with multiple injuries to his head and chest. Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The north division of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched a murder investigation.

Berhany was charged with murder and remanded in custody on July 30, 2020.