Officers were called to a report of an assault on Bloom Street in Manchester city centre around 4.45am on 2 June 2022. Emergency services were called, and David Aubert, 59, was taken to the hospital before leaving on his own.

Days later, on June 6, 2022, officers received a report from a family member that David was missing, and a missing report was filed. David was discovered dead two days later at an address on Upper Brook Street in Longsight around 11.00 BST.

Following that, a murder investigation was launched, and a number of lines of inquiry are still being pursued.

“Detectives have been working throughout the weekend to piece together the events of what happened that night and give David’s family and friends the answers they deserve,” said Detective Chief Inspector David Meeney of GMP’s City of Manchester division.

We are now able to release images of a male we want to speak with as part of our ongoing investigation, thanks to meticulous CCTV checks.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the male is asked to contact the police at 0161 856 1259, or to report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”