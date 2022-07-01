On Saturday, June 25, 2022, possessions including a bank card, passport, and tools were stolen following burglaries at two properties near Furnace Lane in Horsmonden and an address off School Hill in Lamberhurst.

On Monday, June 27, Michael Cherry was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary. He was also charged with stalking and having cocaine in his possession.

Cherry appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 28, and pleaded not guilty to one of the burglary charges while admitting all other charges. The 35-year-old was remanded in custody until his next hearing on July 26 at Maidstone Crown Court.

Officers are reminding residents to follow important safety and security precautions during the summer months, when homes are frequently left unoccupied for extended periods of time. There are a few simple steps that can be taken to deter thieves, such as locking all windows when not at home and installing a burglar alarm.

Residents should remember to ‘lift and lock’ before leaving their homes. This tip is for UPVC doors where the handles are occasionally lifted but keys are not used to properly lock the door.

Additional suggestions:

Remove keys, cash, and valuables from sight.

To make your home appear occupied, use timer switches on lights and radios.

Lock up tools and garden equipment that could be stolen or used to break into homes.

Bikes, cellphones, and laptop computers are all security marked.

Keep all receipts and serial numbers for expensive items.