Following reports that a man had been attacked, emergency services were called to Bath Street in St Ann’s.

Paramedics discovered the 47-year-old victim unconscious on the floor and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident on July 18, 2022, he was discovered to have a broken jaw and other facial injuries.

Police have charged a suspect with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after conducting extensive investigations.

Adrian Gilbert, 32, was remanded in custody after appearing in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (23 July).

Gilbert, of Windmill Lane, Sneinton, is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court again on August 22, 2022.

“The victim, in this case, suffered serious facial injuries and lost consciousness for a spell following this attack,” said Detective James Hirst of Nottinghamshire Police.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police, who will always respond forcefully to any reports of this nature that we receive.”

“We are pleased to see that a suspect has been charged in connection with this offence and that criminal proceedings have begun.”