After A Man Was Injured In Rochester, Two People Were Charged With Robbery - Uknip

On Friday, February 17, 2023, Kent Police responded to a report that a man had been injured after two people broke into a property in Shorts Way, Rochester, at around 11.45 p.m.

Officers arrived and transported a man to a nearby hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds to his head and hands. He is still in a stable condition in the hospital.

Officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gangs Team arrested a man and two women in connection with the incident in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21.

Marvin Joseph, 26, of St Loyes Street, Bedford, has been charged with robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sharne Rossiter, 33, of Rochester’s Berber Road, has been charged with robbery.

On Thursday, February 22, they both appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court, where Mr Joseph was remanded and Ms Rossiter was bailed.

They are both scheduled to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on March 22nd.

A 38-year-old woman with no fixed address who was also arrested has been released on bail until May 19, pending further investigation.