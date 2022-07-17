Officers were called to Mansfield Road in Nottingham around 3.20 a.m. today (Saturday) after receiving reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his twenties, sustained significant facial injuries after being assaulted with blunt weapons.

He is still in a stable condition in the hospital.

Two men, aged 41 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of causing great bodily harm and are being held by police.

Detectives investigating the incident want to speak with anyone who witnessed or heard the assault, which occurred near the intersection of Fulforth Street.

They are especially interested in hearing from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the attack.

“This was a violent and sustained assault that left a young man in hospital with significant injuries,” said Detective Constable Alan Prentice of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We’re working hard to figure out what happened here, and we’d like to talk to any additional witnesses who saw or heard what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 318 of July 16, 2022.