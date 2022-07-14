Mark Gibson, 52, died in the early hours of Monday after being injured on Carshalton Road in Blackpool.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was stab wounds, according to Lancashire Police.

Two men and two women have been charged with his murder, and two more have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Stephanie Steele, 38, of Gorton Street, Stephen Pugh, 40, of Chapel Street, Tina Walton, 43, of Boothroyden, and Shaun Neil, 42, of Boothroyden, are scheduled to appear in Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A 33-year-old Blackpool man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 53-year-old Blackpool man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb expressed her gratitude for “the tremendous response we have received from the local community during the course of our inquiries.”

She urged witnesses to come forward and confirmed that “an increase in patrols in the area” would be implemented.