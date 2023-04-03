Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING After a mostly fine and settled start, there will be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week

After a mostly fine and settled start, there will be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week

by uknip247

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The week will start off mostly fine, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens for most, while the nights will be cold with a chance of some overnight frost in places. The weather will be breezier and cloudier in parts of the northwest with some patchy light rain at times.”

Mid-week

Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move east across the country on Wednesday, turning patchier and more showery on Thursday, with the heaviest showers expected in the south and east. 

Easter weekend

Looking further ahead, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “It will be drier by the start of the Easter break, with bright, clear spells and light winds in most places.

“Although there will be some chilly nights it will be pleasant by day with sunny spells and some light winds, though on paper temperatures will be around average for the time of year.

“While there is still some uncertainty in the detailed forecast for Easter Sunday and Monday the general trend is for fine weather in the south and east while it looks like it could turn more unsettled in the north and west. Fairly typical spring weather for us.”

Helen added: “ The best thing you can do if you’ve got outdoor plans is make sure you’re always using the most up to date forecast.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Shapps sets out plans to drive multi-billion pound investment in the energy revolution

A computer-generated image has been released by detectives investigating a man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in Ashford have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify

A drug-dealing couple were given a shock after waking up to find their flat was being raided by police

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Broadstairs

Two people have been arrested following a firearm injury incident which required hospital treatment

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in a pub

New public electric vehicle charge points coming

Timothy Schofield, Phillip Schofield’s brother, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy

Green growth for Wales as UK government announces multi-billion pound investment to boost UK energy independence

New measures to tackle child sexual abuse

Officers are reminding rural business owners to take steps to secure tools and equipment against thieves following a burglary near Ashford

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More