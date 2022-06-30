A group was seen climbing under a car in Truro Road, Ramsgate, around 12.15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Officers responded to the scene, and the group dispersed, but a vehicle associated with the incident was tracked to the A299 Thanet Way.

When officers requested it, the vehicle failed to stop, and its occupants decamped in the Whitstable area.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft and bailed pending further investigation with the assistance of a police helicopter and Police Dog Cody.

