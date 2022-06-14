At around 9.25 p.m. yesterday, the man was discovered injured near St Norbert Park (June 13).

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service responded.

He was taken to a hospital in south London for treatment.

His condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

His family has been notified.

As police investigations into the circumstances continue, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 7451/13June.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Following the incident, a section 60 order was issued in the SE4 area.

This means that police have the authority to stop and search anyone in this area.

The order, which went into effect at 10.30 p.m. last night, will be in effect until 1.30 p.m. today (June 14).

"Police were called at approximately 21:25hrs on Monday, 13 June to reports of a man stabbed in the vicinity of St Norbert Park, SE4" said a Met Police spokesperson.

"A section 60 was authorised for the SE4 area from 22:30hrs on 13 June to 13:30hrs on 14 June as a result of this incident."