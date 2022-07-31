Officers on routine patrol in Eastleigh arrested a man yesterday (28 July) on suspicion of drug-supply offences.

It comes after officers observed a man acting suspiciously at around 5.45pm yesterday (28 July), and while walking by them, they detected a strong odour of cannabis.

The man was searched in accordance with the Misuse of Drugs Act, and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, a number of Class B drugs, a quantity of cash, and a number of mobile devices were discovered. As a result, they were all seized.

A 22-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of Class A and Class B drugs.

The man is accused of flicking a cigarette at one of the officers while waiting to be transported to custody; he was also arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

He is still being held at this time.