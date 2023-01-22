After a teenager was knocked unconscious on New Year’s Day, police released an image of a man they want to find

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Pelham Street in Nottingham city centre.

Officers on routine patrol discovered the victim, who had been assaulted, on the ground. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital for bruising and swelling.

Police have now released an image of a man they want to find and are asking the public for help in identifying him.

PC “Thankfully, the victim did not sustain any life-altering injuries,” said Ben Harwood of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We believe the man in the image will be able to help us with our inquiries. If you are the man in this image, or know who he is, please call 101 and reference crime number 23*2776.”