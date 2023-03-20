After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect

After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women, ages 24 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Two women were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor window.

The toddler was seriously injured but miraculously survived the fall on Tuesday in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

He was airlifted to a hospital in London, where his condition was described as critical but stable.

A Surrey Police spokesman said that since the incident, two women, aged 24 and 30, both from Sudbury, had been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, which allowed the toddler to fall out of the window in Spelthorne Grove.

A neighbour in the flats who was on her balcony when she heard a child’s cries and looked down to see the toddler lying on the ground raised the alarm.

She stated that the child was blue and immediately summoned an ambulance and police to the scene.

‘We were called to reports of a child who had fallen from the window of a block of flats on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at around 3.50pm on Tuesday,’ said a police spokesman.

‘Officers responded, along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and a two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition,’ said the statement.