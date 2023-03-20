Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect

After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect

by uknip247
After A Two-year-old Boy Fell Out Of An Eighth-floor Flat Window, Two Women Have Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Neglect

After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women, ages 24 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
The toddler was seriously injured but miraculously survived the fall on Tuesday.
According to police, the women were interviewed and released on police bail.

Two women were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor window.

The toddler was seriously injured but miraculously survived the fall on Tuesday in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

He was airlifted to a hospital in London, where his condition was described as critical but stable.

A Surrey Police spokesman said that since the incident, two women, aged 24 and 30, both from Sudbury, had been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, which allowed the toddler to fall out of the window in Spelthorne Grove.

‘Both women have been interviewed and released on police bail while investigations continue,’ according to the spokesman.

A neighbour in the flats who was on her balcony when she heard a child’s cries and looked down to see the toddler lying on the ground raised the alarm.

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after police and paramedics responded to the scene on Spelthorne Grove.

She stated that the child was blue and immediately summoned an ambulance and police to the scene.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before airlifting him to a hospital in London.

‘We were called to reports of a child who had fallen from the window of a block of flats on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at around 3.50pm on Tuesday,’ said a police spokesman.

‘Officers responded, along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and a two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition,’ said the statement.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023 have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the...

Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured

Man charged with rape after Newquay incident

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion in an all-share transaction

A convicted registered sex offender has been jailed for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by contacting a 12-year-old child

Leicestershire Police officers were told to “f*** off” by a motorist they pulled alongside to chat with

West Midlands Fire Service answers call for help after cyclone hits Southern Africa

The M62 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between J8 and J9 due to a Police led incident

A senior police officer has spoken out, demanding higher pay for officers who are struggling to feed their children

Redhill man guilty of making homemade bomb

West Midlands Police appeal after teenager tragically dies following a collision

Officers are appealing after disorder broke out between football fans in Southampton

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More