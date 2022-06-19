At 7.45pm on Saturday, police arrived on Mansfield Road, near Rollerworld.

Derbyshire Police said a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 62-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital and a 34-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The 40-year-old van driver was arrested and is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Derbyshire Police did not elaborate on the specifics of the crash.

According to a police spokesman, officers are looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.