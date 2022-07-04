Police said they believed the woman and her friends were offered drugs prior to the attack on Wednesday at Manchester’s Bloom club.

The male arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Supt Christopher Downey told a Manchester City Council licencing meeting that after the victim stated she did not want police contacted, bar staff allowed the attacker to leave.

According to him, the woman’s friend eventually contacted the police, and an arrest was made.

The Bloom Street nightclub has since been temporarily closed while the investigation is ongoing.

The club stated that it was “working with police and providing all assistance possible.”

Anyone with information should call the police at 101.