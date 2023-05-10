After a youngster needed to have their stomach pumped, A School has Issued an urgent warning to parents about Prime drinks

Since its release, the energy drink, which has seen Brits queuing for hours to get their hands on a bottle, has been popular among young people.

A toddler had their stomach pumped after drinking Prime over the weekend, according to reports.

Doctors advised families not to give it to their children.

A primary school in Wales is now reminding parents to be cautious after one of its pupils had a cardiac attack.

The child was alleged to have consumed a Prime energy drink with 200mg of caffeine before being sent to the hospital over the weekend.

“This morning a parent reported that their child had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink,” Newport’s Milton Primary School wrote in a text message to parents.

“The child had to have their stomach pumped, and although they are now better, the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potentially harmful effects.”

A bottle of Prime, which comes in five various flavours, costs £1.99, but due to high demand, some retailers are selling it at exorbitant prices.

A can of Monster Energy contains 86.4mg of caffeine, whereas Prime Energy contains 200mg.

“I would not recommend children drink Prime energy drinks or other energy drinks for children of any age,” the medical expert from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy told The Mirror.

“Children don’t need energy drinks in the first place; they have plenty of energy.”

“If your child lacks energy, take them to their doctor instead of giving them an energy drink.”

“It encourages them to want sweet drinks when plain water is the answer, and it helps them develop a sweet tooth, which is bad for the future in terms of a healthy diet and weight control.”

Dr. Lee noted that young children should avoid caffeine for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it can become addictive.

“Children are actively growing, and the function and development of their brain, nervous system, and heart are critical for their future health,” she said.

“Caffeine acts at all of these sites, and it would be unwise to recommend any substances that may have a negative impact.”