Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING After a youngster needed to have their stomach pumped, A School has Issued an urgent warning to parents about Prime drinks

After a youngster needed to have their stomach pumped, A School has Issued an urgent warning to parents about Prime drinks

by uknip247
After A Youngster Needed To Have Their Stomach Pumped, The School Issue Urgent Warning To Parents Of Prime Drink

Since its release, the energy drink, which has seen Brits queuing for hours to get their hands on a bottle, has been popular among young people.

A toddler had their stomach pumped after drinking Prime over the weekend, according to reports.

Doctors advised families not to give it to their children.

A primary school in Wales is now reminding parents to be cautious after one of its pupils had a cardiac attack.

The child was alleged to have consumed a Prime energy drink with 200mg of caffeine before being sent to the hospital over the weekend.

“This morning a parent reported that their child had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink,” Newport’s Milton Primary School wrote in a text message to parents.

“The child had to have their stomach pumped, and although they are now better, the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potentially harmful effects.”

A bottle of Prime, which comes in five various flavours, costs £1.99, but due to high demand, some retailers are selling it at exorbitant prices.

A can of Monster Energy contains 86.4mg of caffeine, whereas Prime Energy contains 200mg.

“I would not recommend children drink Prime energy drinks or other energy drinks for children of any age,” the medical expert from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy told The Mirror.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

“Children don’t need energy drinks in the first place; they have plenty of energy.”

“If your child lacks energy, take them to their doctor instead of giving them an energy drink.”

“It encourages them to want sweet drinks when plain water is the answer, and it helps them develop a sweet tooth, which is bad for the future in terms of a healthy diet and weight control.”

Dr. Lee noted that young children should avoid caffeine for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it can become addictive.

“Children are actively growing, and the function and development of their brain, nervous system, and heart are critical for their future health,” she said.

“Caffeine acts at all of these sites, and it would be unwise to recommend any substances that may have a negative impact.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two officers have been dismissed without notice for using excessive force during an arrest

A woman remains critical after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in West London

More strikes are expected on Britain’s railways in May and June as the dispute between rail workers and train operating companies continues

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Dagenham have charged a 15-year-old boy with murder

Lewisham Live updates: Police probe Road Rage murder in Lewisham

Police worked closely with fire service colleagues to locate and shut down a cannabis factory.

Officers investigating a series of thefts in Gravesend have issued images of two people they wish to speak to

Police responding to rural crime near Paddock Wood have arrested a suspected burglar within 24 hours of a break-in and recovered a stolen trailer...

A man has pleaded guilty to drugs offences following a Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team operation

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving two cars in High Street, New Romney

Major broadband upgrade will benefit 12,000 homes and businesses

New section of the new ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ opens between Bridlington and Filey Brigg

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.