After allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old in Chadwell Heath, a teen accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy was already on bail

Ali Baygören, 17, was stabbed outside his Tottenham home in June 2022, prompting over 2,500 people to march through London in protest of knife crime.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, is on trial at the Old Bailey for murdering Ali and stabbing a 14-year-old boy in August 2021.

The defendant was 14 when he lived in a care home and got into an argument with another 14-year-old who he thought had stolen his lighter.

According to prosecutor James Dawes, he called the boy a liar and began poking his leg with a knife, causing him to bleed.

The defendant suspected the boy of’snitching’ after he spoke to a member of staff.

The pair agreed to meet at Chadwell Heath two days later, on August 6, 2021.

Jurors were told that they entered a concrete stairwell in a building near the station, where the defendant stabbed the boy with a knife with a Spiderman design on it without warning.

He was stabbed twice in the lower chest, the first grazing him but not entering his body, while the second pierced his chest.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant then fled, leaving the knife in the boy’s chest.

According to the court, the boy managed to stagger outside to seek assistance. “I can’t breathe, I’m going to die,” the boy said while waiting for an ambulance.

According to Prosecutor Dawes, the boy identified the defendant as his attacker, telling police that “he tried to kill me.”

The 14-year-old survived the stabbing but has suffered significant health consequences and trauma.

The defendant was arrested and released on bail.

The defendant is accused of stabbing Ali twice in the neck outside his home the following year, when he was 15 and still on bail. Ali was declared dead at the scene.

The defendant, who is now 16, is charged with:

Intentional wounding
Theft
Having a bladed article (three counts) Murder
The trial is still ongoing and is expected to last for more than a month.

