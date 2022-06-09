Dorset Police received a report of an incident at the Co-op store on Poole Road in Upton at 3.43 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022. According to reports, a vehicle, believed to be a black Range Rover, was driven into the front of the store, and four or five men dressed in black got out and loaded the ATM machine into the car.

The vehicle is said to have fled the scene eastbound on the A35 in the direction of Creekmoor.

“We have launched a full investigation into this incident and are carrying out a number of enquiries,” said Detective Inspector Nicky Jenkins of Dorset County CID.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.”

To aid our investigation, I would also ask that any residents or motorists in the area review any home CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage for any possible sightings of the vehicle mentioned above, or anything else of relevance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220091447. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.