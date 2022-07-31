Police have authorised charges against a 59-year-old man following an initial report of an attempted child abduction at a store in Heywood a week ago.

Sergejus Paskevicius, of Heywood, has been remanded in custody and will appear in Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today (30 July) accused of child abduction following an investigation by our detectives in Rochdale CID in collaboration with our local neighbourhood officers.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on Saturday (23 July) afternoon at Aldi on Bradshaw Street involving a man and a child.

We thank the public for their response and patience as we conducted our investigations this week, and we remind them not to share any information or images online that could jeopardise the case.