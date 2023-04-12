After beating his grandfather to death in their New Cross home, a grandson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

On May 28, 2021, Jack Forde, 25, attacked Christopher Martin, 74, in their shared home on Wild Goose Drive.

On Wednesday (April 12), he appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

“Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility,” Forde, who was dressed in a blue tracksuit, told the court.

Just before 5 a.m., emergency personnel arrived at their home and discovered the pensioner in critical condition. At 5.57 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

Forde was apprehended at the scene and charged with murder later.

A post-mortem examination the next day revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen.

Judge Anthony Leonard postponed sentencing until May to allow for a psychiatric report, describing the case as “extremely sad.”

Forde will be held at HMP Belmarsh until his sentencing.