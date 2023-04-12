Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING After beating his grandfather to death in their New Cross home, a grandson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

After beating his grandfather to death in their New Cross home, a grandson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

by uknip247
A Grandson Has Pleaded Guilty To Manslaughter After He Beat His Grandad To Death In Their New Cross Home

On May 28, 2021, Jack Forde, 25, attacked Christopher Martin, 74, in their shared home on Wild Goose Drive.

On Wednesday (April 12), he appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

“Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility,” Forde, who was dressed in a blue tracksuit, told the court.

Just before 5 a.m., emergency personnel arrived at their home and discovered the pensioner in critical condition. At 5.57 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

Forde was apprehended at the scene and charged with murder later.

A post-mortem examination the next day revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen.

Judge Anthony Leonard postponed sentencing until May to allow for a psychiatric report, describing the case as “extremely sad.”

Forde will be held at HMP Belmarsh until his sentencing.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

First Pictures as Met Police Murder investigation team probing Hackney Death

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Maidstone have released CCTV images

A teenager who has dedicated hundreds of hours volunteering and raising money for charities and animals has been recognised with an award

Mum and Baby Reunited with Lifesaving Ambulance Crew

Man dies after an incident on Kingsland High Street

12 Fire engines and over 100 firefighters called to East Sussex Garden Centre blaze

How You Can Effectively Deal with Toenail Fungus Once and for All

The A1 in Northumberland is closed northbound between the A1068 near Alnwick and B1340 near Denwick due to a police led incident. 

PM to recognise six-year-old for outstanding contribution award

Reading Football Club announced that their manager, Paul Ince, had been sacked with immediate effect, following the team’s disastrous run of games in the...

Officers investigating an alleged indecent exposure in Rotherham have shared an e-fit of a man they’re looking to identify

The BBC has announced casting for the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s multi-award-winning hit drama Time

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More