Aron Hicks, 28, of Mytchett Road, Camberley, Surrey, pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday (13/6), at Oxford Crown Court.

He was later sentenced to three years and four months in prison, as well as a three-year and eight-month driving ban.

Hicks was driving his white Ford Transit van on the A417 between Half Penny Lane and Aston Tirrold just before 8 a.m. on May 4, last year.

He passed one vehicle before returning to the correct side of the road.

However, as he approached the brow of the hill, Hicks attempted a second overtake.

Hicks collided head on with a green Honda Civic driven by 78-year-old Brian Hunt as he approached the crest of the hill, unable to see what was coming in the opposite direction.

Mr Hunt died of his injuries in the hospital later that day.

Hicks was only slightly injured when his van overturned.

Hicks was charged on February 17, this year, following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“At the families’ request, we are releasing the footage of Hicks’ fatal decision that day,” said Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dom Mahon.

“Hicks was rushing that morning and decided to take a risk, which tragically cost Brian Hunt his life.”

“Hick’s reckless actions have shattered a family and will have long-term consequences for everyone affected by this avoidable tragedy.”

“The shocking dash-cam footage of this incident shows very clearly how impatient driving can be fatal.”

“My thoughts are with Mr Hunt’s family and friends, who have shown incredible patience and resolve while we investigated this tragic incident.”