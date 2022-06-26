On November 28, 1994, James Watson, then 13 years old, strangled Rikki in a forest on the Welland Estate.

After killing Rikki, Watson dressed the boy in a nearby wheelie bin before leaving his naked body in a pose with his arms and legs extended.

Ruth Neave, Rikki’s mother, reported him missing at around 6 o’clock. Officers arrived at his home, and with the help of the neighbourhood, thorough searches were conducted.

A five-minute walk from his house, Rikki’s body was found the following day at 12.05 p.m. in the wooded area off Eye Road, close to Willoughby Court.

According to the results of a post-mortem examination, Rikki had been strangled and died as a result. It is thought that the zip from his coat had been used to strangle him from behind.

Ruth Neave was accused of killing Rikki and other “cruelty” offences six months later, on May 24, 1995. After a trial in October 1996, she later admitted to being cruel, but was found not responsible for his murder.

An investigation into Rikki’s murder was reopened in 2015, and a brand-new team of police officers was assigned to the case.

Watson’s DNA was discovered on the tape used to collect samples from Rikki’s clothing using forensic methods not available in 1994.

When Watson was questioned during the initial investigation as a witness, he stated that he only fleetingly saw Rikki and that there was no physical contact between them.

Watson’s account of the encounter with Rikki was altered when he was questioned after his arrest in 2016. He said he had lifted Rikki so he could peer over a fence to observe a digger in action.

The investigation continued, and it ended up being the most intricate and thorough one since the Major Crime Unit was established in 2012—second only in this regard to the Soham murders in the history of Cambridgeshire policing.

Following this investigation, Watson was charged on February 17, 2020, with the murder of Rikki, a charge he vehemently denied.

Following a trial at the Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) in London on April 21, Watson, whose address is unknown, was found guilty by a majority decision.

He was sentenced to life in prison today (June 24) at the same court, with a minimum term of 15 years to be served (less the 843 days already served).

He was 13 years old when he committed the murder, which was taken into account in the sentence.

Rikki was described as cheerful, bright, cheeky, and capable of great affection towards his sisters, according to the judge, Mrs. Justice McGowan, who handed down the sentence. He was never given the chance to develop, to experience joy, or to live a typical, satisfying life. His killer refuted that, according to him. Similarly, his sisters were prevented from growing up with him and developing a relationship with him. No sentence I impose will lessen the loss his family has endured because it will remain with them forever.

“Rikki was probably too trusting of strangers as a result of her family’s experiences. He was defenceless, and this was a planned crime. Although Rikki may not have been the intended victim, you had discussed killing a young boy in the same location where Rikki was killed.

“I acknowledge that you had a challenging and abusive upbringing, but there is no indication that you were unaware of what you did or the gravity and criminality of your deeds.”

“Today’s sentencing marks the final chapter in our journey to secure justice for Rikki and his family,” former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation, said.

We promised that we would find the person who killed Rikki, and we have kept that promise, even though it has taken some time to get to this point.

“Historical murders are notoriously challenging to investigate, and this case presented a number of difficulties, but we have used every tool at our disposal to get past those barriers.

This outcome was made possible by a dedicated and hardworking team that worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as by the support of Rikki’s family and the witnesses who testified in the initial case.

“Rikki was a good-natured and cheeky man who was cruelly taken in the worst possible circumstances. His family, who must live with his loss for the rest of their lives, serves as a living memorial to him. But now that they finally know what happened and who kidnapped Rikki from them, I sincerely hope that this brings them some comfort.

“Watson had been hiding out for years, thinking he had gotten away with it despite knowing he was responsible for Rikki’s murder. However, that is no longer the case. The truth has finally come out, and he will serve years in prison.