Mark Nilsson of Huddersfield was sentenced to prison on Monday at Leeds Crown Court for 11 sexual offences against a female child victim.

The crime occurred between 2018 and early 2020, when it was reported to police.

Nilsson was arrested the day after the report was filed, and the case is being investigated thoroughly by the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team.

After his release from prison, he will be required to sign the Child Sex Offenders Register.

DC “Nilsson richly deserves the sentence imposed by the court today for repeat sexual offending against a very young victim,” said Gilly Hodds of the Kirklees SGU.

“He chose to inflict these heinous crimes on her and then selfishly chose to subject her family to the ordeal of a trial in order to avoid justice for what he had done.”

“I hope that seeing him convicted of this string of crimes will bring some solace to the victim and her family, and I want to commend them for their bravery in coming forward.”

“Their actions aided the police and CPS in removing Nilsson from our streets and placing him behind bars, where he belongs.”