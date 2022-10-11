At 12.24pm, police and paramedics were called to Canterbury Street in Gillingham after reports of a collision.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident, and the man, who was a pedestrian, was flown to the hospital by air ambulance.

“We were called to Canterbury Street, Gillingham, at approximately 12.20pm today to reports of an RTC involving a vehicle and a person,” a South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“The individual was evaluated and treated at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital in London in critical condition.”

More information about the man’s injuries has not been released.