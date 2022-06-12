Luke Oliver (28) was one of 300 people arrested by the #OpNaseby disruption taskforce, which has helped reduce shootings in the city by more than 70% since its inception two years ago after over 300 car seizures, nearly 130 house searches, and the recovery of approximately 50kilos of drugs.

Officers stopped a black Volkswagen Golf in April after noticing cash and noticing that Oliver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, appeared nervous and as if he had taken drugs.

Police discovered five snap bags of white powder, which Oliver identified as ketamine, as well as three mobile phones during a subsequent search of the vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

An apartment linked to Oliver yielded nearly £2500 in cash and a slew of drugs worth approximately £18,600, including 25 grammes of cocaine, 287 grammes of ketamine, and 123 grammes of cannabis, as well as MDMA, LSD, and diazepam.

He was charged and convicted of possession with intent to supply class A, B, and C drugs, and was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison yesterday.

It is the most recent case in which Op Naseby officers have brought to justice organised criminals who have been sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison, with many others being recalled to prison or receiving criminal behaviour orders requiring them to continue abiding by strict conditions after their release from custody.

The police commitment to maintaining the crackdown on weapons, criminals, drugs, and their assets is hoped to further reduce violent crime on our streets as the work continues unabated.

Police have conducted well over 100 house searches in the last year thanks to public intelligence, and they continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to contact them online via