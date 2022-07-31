Armed police ordered the man to the ground and discovered he had no knife in his possession.

Armed officers pointing guns at a man in Ilford yelled at him to get on the ground after officers received reports of a man in possession of a knife. A video of the incident, which was shared on TikTok, has gone viral on social media, showing the officer with a gun telling the man to ‘get to the f***ing floor’ as shocked passersby look on.

https://youtube.com/shorts/_O-TsjBTVcw

The incident occurred on High Road in Ilford around 8.50 p.m. last night, Saturday, July 30, after police were called to reports of a man in the area with a knife. Armed officers approached the person who matched the description of the man with the knife and searched him, only to discover that he did not have a knife on him.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, “The man, who matched a description of the suspect provided by a member of the public, was detained for questioning. He was let go because no knife was found. There were no arrests made and no injuries were reported. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is still ongoing.”

In the video, the officer runs up to the man and points a gun at him, shouting: “Get on the ground. Now is the time to get on the f***ing floor. Outstretched hands to the side Make no f***ing move.”

Two more armed officers arrive on the scene, and one of them searches the man while he is lying flat on the busy street. People in the background can be heard asking, “What happened?” while telling the man to keep his head down.

“We’ve had reports you’re in possession of a knife, so right now you’re detained,” one officer can be heard saying to the man on the floor.

The incident occurred so quickly that the man’s phone is still illuminated with a video playing next to his head as he lies on the pavement. The man was allowed to leave after it was discovered that he had no knife in his possession, and no arrests were made.