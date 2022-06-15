Around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 14, paramedics and police were called to reports of an assault. The dogs attacked the woman in the front garden of a house on Devon Road.

The dogs, believed to be pitbulls, were taken from their owner by Lancashire Constabulary. An investigation is currently underway, and no arrests have been made.

The woman was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment after suffering serious head and facial injuries.

“We can confirm we are investigating a dog attack in Blackburn,” said Det Sgt Peter Davies of Blackburn CID.

The woman was believed to be on her way to the address when she was attacked. She has sustained serious, life-altering injuries “At this time, our thoughts are with her and her family. The dogs involved in the attack have been apprehended, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is underway.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police or send an email to 1209@lancashire.police.uk.