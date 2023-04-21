Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

After being stabbed on a North London street, a man is fighting for his life in a hospital bed

by uknip247
After Being Stabbed On A North London Street, A Man is Fighting For His Life In A Hospital Bed

The man, in his 30s, was discovered with a stab wound by police late last night and was transported to the hospital. According to investigators, he is still in a ‘life-threatening’ condition as of this morning.

A lady was detained “on suspicion of affray.”

“An investigation is ongoing following a stabbing in Haringey,” police stated.

“Police were called to Lealand Road N15 around 11 p.m. due to reports of a disturbance.” Officers arrived and discovered a man in his 30s with a stab wound.

“He was taken to the hospital; his condition is currently life-threatening.” A male was arrested on accusations of attempted murder. A woman was detained on suspicion of affray.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are still ongoing.”

Anyone with information, video, or photos that could assist police can phone 101 and reference CAD 8166/20 April.

