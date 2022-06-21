Following reports that a man was seen with a knife, emergency personnel rushed to Addington Village Bus Station shortly after 5 p.m. on June 21.

Officers arrived and discovered a 17-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to a South London hospital by paramedics, where his condition is unknown. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has mobile phone footage or other information, is asked to call 101 and reference number 5538 of June 21. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

“We were called at 5.04pm on June 21 to reports of an incident at Addington village station, Croydon,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“An ambulance, two medics in a response vehicle, and a team leader were dispatched.” We treated a young man on the spot before transporting him to a major trauma centre.”