After being subjected to a serious assault overnight in West London, a man in his 60s is fighting for his life in a hospital

Several normally busy roads were closed this morning as police established a crime scene in the aftermath of the Hanwell attack.

At 12.50 a.m. this morning, police were called to the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Boston Road, where they remain in large numbers, with a wide cordon taped off almost the entire junction across four separate roads.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the attack and are still being held by police.

After Uxbridge Road was closed in both directions at around 2.30 a.m. this morning, traffic tracker Inrix is currently warning of slow traffic between the A3002 Lower Boston Road and Church Road.

