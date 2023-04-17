After being tasered by police and falling over a balcony in southeast London, a man died

Concerns were raised in Peckham shortly before 1.30 a.m. on April 12 about the wellbeing of a man threatening to jump.

Officers arrived and tried to get the man to come inside from the balcony.

According to the IOPC, the individual was tasered while on the balcony and plummeted several floors to the ground.

He was rushed to the hospital with significant injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Police are currently attempting to locate the man’s next of kin.

In due course, an official identification and post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

Following the event, the Independent Office for Police Conduct initiated an independent investigation.

A spokesman for the IOPC representative, officers were there for more than an hour and the department will now evaluate body video footage worn by police officers.

It also stated that further evidence will be acquired as the probe is still in its early stages.

“I know the community will be concerned about this tragic death, and I share their concern,” Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, in charge of policing in Lambeth and Southwark, said.

“All police officers are aware that their actions will be scrutinised in situations like these, and the Met fully supports the IOPC’s independent investigation.”

