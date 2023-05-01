Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

After colliding with a bus at Oxford Circus Underground station, an Italian supercar worth half a million pounds was destroyed

Photos show police loading the destroyed Italian thoroughbred onto a tow truck at 6 a.m. on Saturday (April 29), following the 4:20 a.m. crash at the intersection of Margaret Street and Regent Street in Central London.

The entire front end was in shambles, with the bonnet pointing skywards, while shards of expensive carbon fibre, metal, and plastic covered the busy shopping district. A TikTok video shows the bus’s damage, which included a large chunk missing from the right side between the tyre arches.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster was released in 2020 and costs £450,000 for a new basic model, although second-hand limited edition vehicles can fetch up to £840,000 today. The bronze edition, which was totaled, is considered to be worth roughly £350,000 second-hand, although its value may have plummeted following the costly accident.

On Twitter, users joked, “You can’t park there” and “It’s only a scratch,” while others joked, “Someone has lost their No Claims Bonus!” and “You can’t stop in a yellow box junction!” One man chuckled, “Another racing driver who can’t drive.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed police were called to a car-bus collision early Saturday morning. According to a police official, “no serious injuries” and “no arrests” occurred.

